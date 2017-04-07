Fiber Optic Cable Installed At Ski Area To Improve Cellphone Service

April 7, 2017 1:02 PM
Filed Under: AT&T, Copper Mountain, Quin Gelfand, Skiing, Steph Sweeney, Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – It’s about to get easier to use cell phones at a popular Colorado ski area.

AT&T is answering the call for better service, installing two miles of fiber optic cables on Copper Mountain to provide the needed network.

mountain cell coverage 6pkg transfer frame 1660 Fiber Optic Cable Installed At Ski Area To Improve Cellphone Service

Quin Gelfand (credit: CBS)

In a behind-the-scenes tour of the new system AT&T’s Quin Gelfand said that “now the antennas are closer to people, which means that it’s easier to access for everyone, and that way more data can be processed, and more people can have a better, faster experience.”

mountain cell coverage 6pkg transfer frame 1513 Fiber Optic Cable Installed At Ski Area To Improve Cellphone Service

(credit: CBS)

mountain cell coverage 6pkg transfer frame 656 Fiber Optic Cable Installed At Ski Area To Improve Cellphone Service

(credit: CBS)

All the data is actually already being used to give Copper Mountain a social media boost.

“We want people to share their experiences here, and let us know that they’re having a great time,” said Copper Mountain’s Steph Sweeney. “It’s really great that they can share social media posts.”

mountain cell coverage 6pkg transfer frame 2347 Fiber Optic Cable Installed At Ski Area To Improve Cellphone Service

(credit: CBS)

Since February, when this went online, they’ve used the equivalent of 20 million social media posts.

