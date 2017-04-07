Fiber Optic Cable Installed At Ski Area To Improve Cellphone Service

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – It’s about to get easier to use cell phones at a popular Colorado ski area.
AT&T is answering the call for better service, installing two miles of fiber optic cables on Copper Mountain to provide the needed network.
In a behind-the-scenes tour of the new system AT&T’s Quin Gelfand said that “now the antennas are closer to people, which means that it’s easier to access for everyone, and that way more data can be processed, and more people can have a better, faster experience.”
All the data is actually already being used to give Copper Mountain a social media boost.
“We want people to share their experiences here, and let us know that they’re having a great time,” said Copper Mountain’s Steph Sweeney. “It’s really great that they can share social media posts.”
Since February, when this went online, they’ve used the equivalent of 20 million social media posts.