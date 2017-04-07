Rockies Opening Day Parking Costs Skyrocket

DENVER (CBS4) – Opening Day parking for the Colorado Rockies is anything but affordable this season.
Ahead of Friday’s home opener, downtown we found prices as high as $60 for parking near Coors Field.
Opening the season with a four-game road trip in Milwaukee against the Brewers, in which the Rockies went 3-1, the team is currently in first place in the division.
The opener, which kicks off a six game home stand, the Rockies play division rival Los Angeles Dodgers.
They will also face off against the San Diego Padres before traveling to San Francisco to take on the Giants.
