BREAKING NEWS: U.S. Military Action Launched In Syria (Watch CBSN)

Rockies Opening Day Parking Costs Skyrocket

April 7, 2017 8:00 AM
Filed Under: Colorado Rockies, Coors Field, Los Angeles Dodgers

DENVER (CBS4) – Opening Day parking for the Colorado Rockies is anything but affordable this season.

Ahead of Friday’s home opener, downtown we found prices as high as $60 for parking near Coors Field.

am copter friday frame 159249 Rockies Opening Day Parking Costs Skyrocket

(credit: CBS)

Opening the season with a four-game road trip in Milwaukee against the Brewers, in which the Rockies went 3-1, the team is currently in first place in the division.

RELATED: WATCH: Arenado Snaps Tie In 9th With Homer, Rockies Win 2-1

The opener, which kicks off a six game home stand, the Rockies play division rival Los Angeles Dodgers.

am copter friday frame 134470 Rockies Opening Day Parking Costs Skyrocket

(credit: CBS)

They will also face off against the San Diego Padres before traveling to San Francisco to take on the Giants.

RELATED: Opening Day Forecast

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

NEWS TEAM
Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia