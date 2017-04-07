Colorado House Initially OKs Tight Budget

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s Democrat-led House has tentatively endorsed a budget for the next fiscal year after rejecting a host of Republican attempts to boost transportation funding.
A final vote on the $26.8 billion budget for the year beginning July 1 is expected Monday. That would send it to a conference committee to reconcile differences with the budget bill passed by the Republican-led Senate.
Republicans presented numerous amendments to transfer funds from various government departments and programs to transportation, deemed a top priority this session.
All failed, with legislative leaders betting on two pending bills to boost transportation funding — one with a state sales tax hike, the other without.
Lawmakers also hope to find funding for rural hospitals, which stand to lose crucial federal and state aid under a legislative budget-balancing compromise.
