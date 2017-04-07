April The Giraffe’s Appetite And Behavior Have Normalized

NEW YORK (CBS4) – After shunning parts of her regular diet last week, April the giraffe is chowing down as usual Friday evening.
Staffers at the Animal Adventure Park forwarded this summary from her veterinarian: “She is acting completely normal. Her appetite has returned. She is still showing us all the signs that she is almost ready. There is no reason for worry about her or the calf’s health. She just isn’t quite ready yet…”
As you can see, April was presented a calendar today in hopes she would select a day she plans to give birth. She almost ate it.
Stay tuned, everyone! We are watching her, too, and will alert you immediately when she begins having this baby.