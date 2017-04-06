Suspect ID’d, At Large After Shooting That May Have Been A Drive-By

DENVER (CBS4) – Investigators say they know who killed a man in Curtis Park and they need help finding him.
Shakeele Carter is accused of shooting and killing Jamarcust Mister. He’s now wanted on first-degree murder charges.
Mister’s body was found in an alley at 28th and Arapahoe Street on Monday.
Witnesses told CBS4 it appeared to be a drive-by shooting.
Carter was described as being 27, 6-foot-6 and weighing 190 pounds. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP (7867).