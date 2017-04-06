Suspect ID’d, At Large After Shooting That May Have Been A Drive-By

April 6, 2017 6:39 PM
Filed Under: Arapahoe Street, Denver Murder, Denver Police, Drive-By Shooting, Homicide, Jamarcust Mister, Shakeele Carter

DENVER (CBS4) – Investigators say they know who killed a man in Curtis Park and they need help finding him.

Shakeele Carter (credit: Denver Police)

Shakeele Carter is accused of shooting and killing Jamarcust Mister. He’s now wanted on first-degree murder charges.

(credit: CBS)

Mister’s body was found in an alley at 28th and Arapahoe Street on Monday.

Witnesses told CBS4 it appeared to be a drive-by shooting.

Carter was described as being 27, 6-foot-6 and weighing 190 pounds. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP (7867).

