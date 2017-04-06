Police Arrest Driver Suspected Of Running Down 3 People

April 6, 2017 9:02 AM
Filed Under: Morrison Road, Stone The Club

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver arrested the driver suspected of running down three people early Thursday morning.

Investigators believe the driver intentionally struck three people in the parking lot outside “Stone The Club” a night club in the 4800 block of Morrison Road just before 4 a.m.

morrison rd auto ped frame 360 Police Arrest Driver Suspected Of Running Down 3 People

(credit: CBS)

One person was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. It is unclear the motive behind the assault.

morrison rd auto ped 6vo frame 689 Police Arrest Driver Suspected Of Running Down 3 People

(credit: CBS)

The driver, accused of assault, has not been identified.

morrison rd auto ped frame 180 Police Arrest Driver Suspected Of Running Down 3 People

(credit: CBS)

That is the same location where a man was found dead outside the night club in March 2016 and where a person was shot after a robbery in November 2016.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

NEWS TEAM
Weather App
Send A News Tip

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia