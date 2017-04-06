Police Arrest Driver Suspected Of Running Down 3 People

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver arrested the driver suspected of running down three people early Thursday morning.
Investigators believe the driver intentionally struck three people in the parking lot outside “Stone The Club” a night club in the 4800 block of Morrison Road just before 4 a.m.
One person was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. It is unclear the motive behind the assault.
The driver, accused of assault, has not been identified.
That is the same location where a man was found dead outside the night club in March 2016 and where a person was shot after a robbery in November 2016.