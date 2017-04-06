DENVER (CBS4)– Paint the town purple for the Colorado Rockies Home opener! Well, actually crews with Denver Public Works were out with the paint and it was a stripe, not the entire town… but it’s still getting baseball fans excited for Friday.
Denver City Councilman Albus Brooks, fresh off his recovery from the removal of a malignant Chondrosarcoma tumor, was the one behind the sprayer.
He and a Denver Public Works employee painted an 18-inch purple stripe along Blake Street from 19th to 22nd. The designs also include Rockies logos along the way.
The Rockies take on the Dodgers at Coors Field on Friday afternoon. The first pitch is at 2:10 p.m.