Paint The Town Purple!

April 6, 2017 11:54 AM
DENVER (CBS4)– Paint the town purple for the Colorado Rockies Home opener! Well, actually crews with Denver Public Works were out with the paint and it was a stripe, not the entire town… but it’s still getting baseball fans excited for Friday.

purple stripe Paint The Town Purple!

(credit: CBS)

Denver City Councilman Albus Brooks, fresh off his recovery from the removal of a malignant Chondrosarcoma tumor, was the one behind the sprayer.

purple stripe 4 Paint The Town Purple!

Denver City Councilman Albus Brooks paints the purple stripe down Blake Street (credit: CBS)

He and a Denver Public Works employee painted an 18-inch purple stripe along Blake Street from 19th to 22nd. The designs also include Rockies logos along the way.

purple stripe 2 Paint The Town Purple!

(credit: CBS)

The Rockies take on the Dodgers at Coors Field on Friday afternoon. The first pitch is at 2:10 p.m.

purple stripe 3 Paint The Town Purple!

(credit: CBS)

