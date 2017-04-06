Mark Hamill Voices Han Solo In Bad Star Wars Lip Reading

April 6, 2017 2:40 PM
Filed Under: Jessica DiCicco, Mark Hamill, Star Wars, Star Wars: The Force Awakens

LOS ANGELES (CBS4) – Star Wars is featured in a new edition of bad lip reading, with Mark Hamill doing the voice of Han Solo.

The video, done by the same company that’s done NFL videos featuring Broncos players, happens “once upon a time, in a super rad corner of outer space.”

Or so the opening credits states.

So not really.

The hilariously dubbed-over clips from “The Force Awakens” features Hamill covering Han Solo and Jessica DiCicco doing the voice of Rey, as they they encounter BB8 – also known as “Ricky the Demon Machine” – Princess Leia, Chewbacca, and more.

