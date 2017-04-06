Man Accused Of Crash After Chase, Manhunt Remains In Jail

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – A man accused of crashing into a car and injuring a mother and her children while fleeing police in a stolen vehicle appeared before a judge on Thursday.

According to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, Adam Fulford was wanted on an outstanding warrant. Guns and firearms were found in his Fort Collins apartment last week. He allegedly took off in a taxi and shot the cab driver in the leg.

Fulford appeared in court in a wheelchair and complained that his hand was broken.

Fulford remains in custody in the Larimer County Jail. He appeared in Larimer County Court on Thursday where the judge set a $50,000 bond for drug and theft charges. He will face additional charges stemming from the pursuit and crash in court on Monday.

According to the sheriff’s office, the charges include the following:

– Aggravated Robbery (Class 3 Felony)

– Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft (Class 4 Felony)

– Vehicular Eluding (Class 4 Felony)

– Child Abuse – 2 Counts (Class 4 Felony)

– Vehicular Assault – 3 Counts (Class 5 Felony)

– Felony Menacing – 6 Counts (Class 5 Felony)

Fulford had been arrested on March 11 after guns and drugs, including heroin, were found in his truck parked at Lon Hagler Reservoir near Loveland. He posted bond and failed to appear in court after that.

After searching for Fulford at his apartment he got away in a taxi. The taxi driver was shot in the leg. That was before he allegedly stole a Toyota Prius that collided with a vehicle involving Tara Hildebrand and her two children.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help assist the victims in the crash.