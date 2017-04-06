Colorado Acts To Shield Medical Pot Use While Awaiting Trial

April 6, 2017 4:23 PM
DENVER (AP) – Marijuana use won’t be banned while people await trial in Colorado. That’s according to a new law signed Thursday.

Gov. John Hickenlooper signed a measure forbidding a court from saying that criminal defendants who are marijuana patients must abstain from pot as a condition of bond.

Colorado has already decided that marijuana use shouldn’t be off-limits for people on probation.

A fiscal analysis prepared for lawmakers says the bond measure won’t cost any money. That’s because pot abstention isn’t usually a condition of bond in this state.

Supporters call the bond change a policy statement. The protection for marijuana use applies only to people with certain medical conditions, not recreational pot users.

