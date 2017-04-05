Time Is Running Out To See ‘Star Wars And The Power Of Costume’

DENVER (CBS4) – A galaxy far, far away is about to make the jump to light speed.

On display at the Denver Art Museum since November, “Star Wars and the Power of Costume” will head to the Cincinnati Museum Center in less than 12 par secs.

Or, rather, after its time in Denver wraps up Sunday.

The final day is already sold out, but tickets are still available for several other sessions into the final weekend, with extended hours available into Friday and Saturday nights.

From more than 70 original costumes, those worn by the actors in the movies, to concept art and props, like the Emperor’s fingernails or what the actors wore under the droid and Chewbacca costumes, hundreds of pieces of Star Wars memorabilia are on display, many of them unique to the Denver exhibit.

The exhibition goes beyond the Star Wars movies and the items, too, instead focusing on the creative process that encompassed George Lucas’ vision and the challenge of translating characters into reality through costumes.

“A costume is a frozen piece of story, the story of who you are, the story of what you’re saying to the world, and what weather you’re reacting to, and what your state of mind is, and the repair and disrepair of what you’re wearing,” said Star Wars concept artist Ian McCaig. “If you know how to deconstruct a costume, it really is telling you a little piece of story about that character.”

McCaig conceptualized several of the characters, including Darth Maul and Natalie Portman’s Queen Amidala in “The Phantom Menace.”

“I can draw this stuff, but then you actually have to make it real. And that’s where the costume designers come in, and all these wonderful, wonderful collaborators come in. They take it and actually have to make it exist in the real world,” McCaig said.

Hands on opportunities, with special hidden treasures just at the right height, are available for the kids.

