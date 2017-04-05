Florida Man Steals Three TVs, Escapes On Bicycle

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JUNE 11: A bike is locked to a pole with a combination lock on June 11, 2014 in San Francisco, California. Bicycle thefts in San Francisco are on the rise with an average of one bike being stolen every three hours. In an attempt to curb the surge in thefts, the San Francisco police department has implemented a \"bait bike\" program that puts expensive bikes equipped with GPS on the streets with weak locks so they can be tracked when stolen.

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)