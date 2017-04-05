Police Search For Car Thief

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver searched for a man wanted for aggravated motor vehicle theft.

The man drove a vehicle, that was reported stolen out of Lakewood, to the Walgreens located at 2000 E. Colfax Ave. Once there, the vehicle was deactivated by OnStar.

When the suspect was contacted by officers in the parking lot, he ran away.

Anyone with information regarding this crime or recognizes the suspect in the pictures is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.