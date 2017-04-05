A DAY FOR WEDNESDAY'S CHILD: Help The Adoption Exchange connect children waiting in foster care with families! Call (303) 831-HELP(4357) (MAKE A DONATION | MORE INFORMATION)

DPS Paychecks Stolen, Diverted From Direct Deposit

April 5, 2017 5:14 PM
Filed Under: Denver Public Schools, DPS

DENVER (CBS4)– More than a dozen employees with Denver Public Schools had their paychecks diverted from their direct deposit accounts.

The school district was made aware of the theft on Monday when an employee reported that their monthly paycheck had not been deposited into their account.

DPS launched an internal investigation and found that direct deposit information for 25 employees had been changed. Some had changed it on purpose but 14 others had not changed their accounts.

There is more than $40,000 unaccounted for.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation, DPS Safety and other technical experts are investigating the situation.

A similar situation took place at DPS two years ago and the district hired a third-party cyber security expert for guidance. DPS says they also submitted a claim with its insurance carrier and was reimbursed for the losses.

DPS will follow a similar protocol in this case.

