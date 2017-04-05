A DAY FOR WEDNESDAY'S CHILD: Help The Adoption Exchange connect children waiting in foster care with families! Call (303) 831-HELP(4357) (MAKE A DONATION | MORE INFORMATION)

Colorado Organic Dairy Company Plans Plant In Missouri

April 5, 2017 3:53 PM
Filed Under: Aurora Organic Dairy, Columbia, Department of Economic Development, Organic Dairy, Platteville

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – A Colorado company that produces organic milk and butter is confirming that it plans to build a plant in northeast Columbia, which would eventually create 150 new jobs.

Aurora Organic Dairy and the Department of Economic Development announced Tuesday that the Platteville, Colorado-based company will build a $90 million plant.

The plant is expected to create more than 90 jobs initially and up to 150 in the next five years. Aurora says it will begin site preparation this spring and be fully operating in 2019.

Aurora will receive a 75 percent abatement of real and personal property tax for 10 years and will pay an estimated $1.7 million in property taxes during that time.



