Colorado GOP Sends Mixed Messages About Reproductive Rights

DENVER (AP) – Colorado Republicans are sending mixed messages on abortion and reproductive rights.
A GOP panel in the state Senate was taking up a measure Wednesday to require waiting periods for women seeking abortions. The bill would also require doctors to tell women they face long-term psychological risks from having an abortion.
But the same panel heartily embraced another bill to make it easier for women to get contraceptives. The Republican committee voted 4-1 to require insurers to give women a full 12 months’ supply of the contraceptive pills after an initial three-month checkup.
The bills don’t conflict each other. But they send mixed messages about a topic that has long divided the Colorado GOP. Some Republicans strongly oppose abortion and want to limit access to it. Others consider abortion settled law.
– By KRISTEN WYATT, AP Writer
