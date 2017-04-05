A DAY FOR WEDNESDAY'S CHILD: Help The Adoption Exchange connect children waiting in foster care with families! Call (303) 831-HELP(4357) (MAKE A DONATION | MORE INFORMATION)

Colorado GOP Sends Mixed Messages About Reproductive Rights

April 5, 2017
Filed Under: Abortion, Colorado GOP, Colorado Republicans, reproductive rights

DENVER (AP) – Colorado Republicans are sending mixed messages on abortion and reproductive rights.

A GOP panel in the state Senate was taking up a measure Wednesday to require waiting periods for women seeking abortions. The bill would also require doctors to tell women they face long-term psychological risks from having an abortion.

But the same panel heartily embraced another bill to make it easier for women to get contraceptives. The Republican committee voted 4-1 to require insurers to give women a full 12 months’ supply of the contraceptive pills after an initial three-month checkup.

The bills don’t conflict each other. But they send mixed messages about a topic that has long divided the Colorado GOP. Some Republicans strongly oppose abortion and want to limit access to it. Others consider abortion settled law.

– By KRISTEN WYATT, AP Writer

