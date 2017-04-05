A DAY FOR WEDNESDAY'S CHILD: Help The Adoption Exchange connect children waiting in foster care with families! Call (303) 831-HELP(4357) (MAKE A DONATION | MORE INFORMATION)

Durango Will Keep Adding Fluoride In Water After Vote

April 5, 2017 5:51 PM
Filed Under: Durango, Fluoride

DURANGO, Colo. (CBS4) – The votes are in and residents of Durango say they want the city to keep putting fluoride in the water.

The city put it on the ballot following a year-long debate.

fluoride Durango Will Keep Adding Fluoride In Water After Vote

Water faucet (credit: CBS)

More than 3,000 voters chose to support keeping the fluoride program and 1,700 voted to end it.

The city says the water has less than one drop of fluoride in every 55 gallons of water.

Additional Resources

Review the results of tests done on the water before and after treatment by visiting the City of Durango’s website.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

NEWS TEAM
Weather App
Send A News Tip

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia