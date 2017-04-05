Durango Will Keep Adding Fluoride In Water After Vote

DURANGO, Colo. (CBS4) – The votes are in and residents of Durango say they want the city to keep putting fluoride in the water.
The city put it on the ballot following a year-long debate.
More than 3,000 voters chose to support keeping the fluoride program and 1,700 voted to end it.
The city says the water has less than one drop of fluoride in every 55 gallons of water.
Additional Resources
Review the results of tests done on the water before and after treatment by visiting the City of Durango’s website.