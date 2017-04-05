CBS Summer Schedule Includes Suspense Thriller, Live Action Game Show

DENVER (CBS4) – CBS recently announced their 2017 summer schedule.

First is the return of BIG BROTHER, hosted by Julie Chen, which will once again have three weekly episodes. The hit reality series debuts with a special two-hour premiere on Wednesday, June 28 (7:00-9:00 PM MT), followed by the Thursday broadcast on June 29 (8:00- 9:00 PM MT), Sunday’s installment on July 2 (7:00- 8:00 PM MT), and its regular Wednesday time period on July 5 (7:00-8:00 PM MT). This summer, all three BIG BROTHER editions are followed by an new episode of a CBS summer series.

ZOO, last summer’s #2 scripted series, returns for its third season on Thursday, June 29 (9:00-1:00 PM MT) right after Big Brother Thursday at 8P. In season three, the year is 2027 and the world has reached a tipping point: as the human population continues to dwindle due to the sterility problem, an equally devastating threat rises in the form of “the hybrids,” an army of unstoppable lab-made creatures, hell-bent on destroying Mankind.

CANDY CRUSH, the new live action game show based on the globally renowned mobile game franchise premieres Sunday, July 9 (8:00-9:00 PM MT) right after Big Brother Sunday at 7P. The series features teams of two people who must use their wits and physical agility to compete on enormous, interactive game boards featuring next generation technology to conquer “Candy Crush” and be crowned the champions.

The new suspense thriller SALVATION premieres Wednesday, July 12 (8:00-9:00 PM MT) right after Big Brother Wednesday at 7P. The series centers on a tech superstar and an MIT grad student, who reveal to a Pentagon official (Jennifer Finnigan) that an asteroid is just six months away from colliding with Earth.