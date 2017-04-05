A DAY FOR WEDNESDAY'S CHILD: Help The Adoption Exchange connect children waiting in foster care with families! Call (303) 831-HELP(4357) (MAKE A DONATION | MORE INFORMATION)

Man Accused Of Shooting Taxi Driver, Crashing Into Family, Booked Into Jail

April 5, 2017 3:21 PM
Filed Under: Adam Fulford, Fort Collins, Larimer County Jail, Larimer County Sheriff, Lon Hagler Reservoir, Loveland

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – A man accused of crashing into a car and injuring a mother and her children while fleeing police has been released from the hospital and booked into jail.

According to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, Adam Fulford was wanted on an outstanding warrant. Guns and firearms were found in his Fort Collins apartment. He allegedly fled in a taxi and shot the cab driver in the leg.

adam fulford Man Accused Of Shooting Taxi Driver, Crashing Into Family, Booked Into Jail

Adam Fulford (credit: Larimer County)

Fulford is currently being held in the Larimer County Jail and faces additional charges.

“He is being held on these new allegations in addition to the two felony warrants he was originally contacted for,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. .

According to the sheriff’s office, the charges include the following:

– Aggravated Robbery (Class 3 Felony)
– Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft (Class 4 Felony)
– Vehicular Eluding (Class 4 Felony)
– Child Abuse – 2 Counts (Class 4 Felony)
– Vehicular Assault – 3 Counts (Class 5 Felony)
– Felony Menacing – 6 Counts (Class 5 Felony)

Fulford had been arrested on March 11 after guns and drugs, including heroin, were found in his truck parked at Lon Hagler Reservoir near Loveland. He posted bond and failed to appear in court after that.

foco manhunt 12pkg frame 1620 Man Accused Of Shooting Taxi Driver, Crashing Into Family, Booked Into Jail

(credit: CBS)

foco manhunt 12pkg frame 1110 Man Accused Of Shooting Taxi Driver, Crashing Into Family, Booked Into Jail

(credit: CBS)

After searching for Fulford at his apartment he got away in a taxi. The taxi driver was shot in the leg. That was before the collision involving Tara Hildebrand and her two children.

foco manhunt 6pkg Man Accused Of Shooting Taxi Driver, Crashing Into Family, Booked Into Jail

Tara Hildebrand (credit: CBS)

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help assist the family of the victims.

