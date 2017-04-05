Accident, Rock Slide Closes I-70

DUMONT, Colo. (CBS4)– An accident and a rock slide caused significant traffic delays along Interstate 70 in Clear Creek County on Wednesday morning.
The multi-vehicle accident happened at mile marker 237 near Dumont in the eastbound lanes of I-70. As of 9:30 a.m. one lane of traffic was getting by but there were major traffic delays in the area.
There was a rock slide in the westbound lanes of I-70 in the same area that also caused traffic delays. One lane was open at 9:30 a.m.
It is unclear how many people were injured or what caused the multi-vehicle crash.