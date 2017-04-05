A DAY FOR WEDNESDAY'S CHILD: Help The Adoption Exchange connect children waiting in foster care with families! Call (303) 831-HELP(4357) (MAKE A DONATION | MORE INFORMATION)

Accident, Rock Slide Closes I-70

April 5, 2017 9:41 AM
Filed Under: Clear Creek County, Dumont, I-70, Interstate 70

DUMONT, Colo. (CBS4)– An accident and a rock slide caused significant traffic delays along Interstate 70 in Clear Creek County on Wednesday morning.

The multi-vehicle accident happened at mile marker 237 near Dumont in the eastbound lanes of I-70. As of 9:30 a.m. one lane of traffic was getting by but there were major traffic delays in the area.

cdot i 70 Accident, Rock Slide Closes I 70

(credit: CDOT)

There was a rock slide in the westbound lanes of I-70 in the same area that also caused traffic delays. One lane was open at 9:30 a.m.

It is unclear how many people were injured or what caused the multi-vehicle crash.

