Thieves Targeting Tags On License Plates Across Metro Area

By Andrea Flores

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Victims across the Denver metro area say suspects are targeting their license plates, and cutting off their tags.

Michelle Evans walked out of a doctor’s appointment last week to find an important piece of her license plate missing — her 2018 tags.

“I’ve heard of people taking stickers of plates, but not cutting corners,” Evans said.

Evans thinks it happened in the alley behind her Englewood apartment complex.

“My husband just happened to be working on my vehicle, so that’s why he was parked back here,” said Evans.

CBS4 has learned Evans isn’t the only victim. Similar incidents have been reported in Denver and Westminster within the last month.

Lynn Granger with the Colorado Department of Revenue says the DMV has put security measures in place to protect tags.

“If they are indeed stolen, law enforcement has that information. They have a serial number associated with the vehicle that also appears on the registration card,” Granger said of stolen tags. “You can’t just peel (the tags) off, they come off in pieces.”

Evans says there’s one way to make sure not becoming a target.

“Go purchase a plate cover, because I didn’t have a cover over my plate,” Evans said.

