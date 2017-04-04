Second Arrest Made In ‘One In A Billion’ Shooting

By Brian Maass

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– CBS4 has learned that a teenager, Prince Jalil White,18, is in jail and is being charged in connection with the January 2016 shooting of an off duty Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy.

Contacted Monday, a spokesperson for the Aurora Police Department said she had no knowledge or information on the arrest and a spokesperson for the Arapahoe County District Attorney declined to comment when reached Tuesday morning.

Deputy Jose Marquez was shot multiple times during an attempted robbery on Jan. 26, 2016. Marquez returned fire and one of his bullets went straight down the barrel of the shooter’s gun, jamming the gun and leading investigators to label it a “one in a billion” shot by Marquez.

Marquez was in the parking lot of his girlfriend’s condominium in Aurora when he was approached by two masked men with guns.

Marquez told investigators he thought he was going to die. He returned fire hitting one of the gunmen, Jahlil Meshesa, in the leg. Meshesha was later caught, convicted and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The second gunman escaped and was not identified or arrested, until now.

CBS4 learned that Aurora police recently arrested White and he is now being charged as the second gunman in the Marquez shooting. Court records show White is being charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, felony menacing and several other charges.

Jail records show White is being held on $54,000 bond.

Marquez is still with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office but could not be reached for comment about the recent arrest.

