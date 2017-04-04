WET, HEAVY SNOW: A few closings, delays on a wet Tuesday (School Closings List | Latest Forecast | Traffic)

Report: Tony Romo Won’t Join Broncos (Or Any Other NFL Team), Will Retire

April 4, 2017 6:58 AM
Filed Under: Denver Broncos, Tony Romo

DALLAS (AP/CBS4) — A person with knowledge of the decision says Tony Romo is retiring rather than trying to chase a Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos or any other NFL team after losing his starting job with the Dallas Cowboys.

Tony Romo (credit: Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The all-time passing leader for the storied franchise is headed to the broadcast booth after considering those offers. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because Romo’s decision hasn’t been announced.

Romo’s departure from Dallas has been the most likely outcome since November, when he returned after missing the first 10 weeks with a back injury. He conceded the starting job to rookie Dak Prescott with the Cowboys in the middle of a franchise-record 11-game winning streak.

The four-time Pro Bowler turns 37 this month and battled injuries the last few years of his career.

By SCHUYLER DIXON, AP Sports Writer

