Police Search For Woman Who Stole SUV, Forged Checks

April 4, 2017 4:08 PM
Filed Under: Crime Stoppers, South Quebec Street, Toyota 4Runner

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver are searching for a woman who is wanted for forgery and theft.

Police say the woman stole a gray 2008 Toyota 4Runner, Colorado license plate 119-YSL, from 4100 S. Quebec St. on Feb. 24.

On March 6, the suspect forged checks belonging to the victim and cashed them for herself.

Anyone with information regarding this crime or recognizes the suspect in the pictures is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.

