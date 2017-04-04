Multi-Vehicle Crash Closes WB Lanes Of I-70

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A multi-vehicle crash involving as many as 20 vehicles closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 near the Eisenhower Tunnel on Tuesday afternoon.
The crash happened after 3 p.m. in the westbound lanes on both sides of the tunnel. One of the bigger crashes happened near mile marker 215 before the Dillon exit. Another crash happened on the Clear Creek County side of the tunnel.
What caused the crashes are being investigated but winter driving conditions were present in the area at the time.
There were no serious injuries.