Mother Accused Of Leaving Toddler In Car Overnight Back In Court

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A mother, who allegedly left her young son in a car overnight during freezing temperatures, was back in court on Tuesday.

Nicole Carmon, 27, the mother accused of leaving her 2-year-old son in a car for 14 hours last month, appeared in court Tuesday morning.

The toddler continues to recover from serious injuries, at one point doctors thought they might have to amputate his leg.

Carmon did not want to talk with CBS4’s Jamie Leary as she was leaving court. She has changed her appearance, dying her hair dark with a new tattoo. She was also wearing thick, black-rimmed glasses. She tried to hide her face from cameras with a jacket.

Carmon has been charged with a Class 3 felony for child abuse resulting in serious bodily injuries. The charge carries a wide-range of possibilities for sentencing. She is looking at anywhere from 10 to 32 years behind bars.

Some of those related to the children caught up in the criminal proceedings, Carmon’s toddler son and an 8-year-old daughter, believe Carmon is unfit to be a parent.

“I’ve seen him, we’ve had video chats, Riley has had video chats with him, he’s very happy, although he still raises his leg and says, ‘Ow, ow, ouchie ouchie’… It’s not good. I don’t know if it’s ever going to be 100 percent. I know that he’s an absolute miracle but to say that he’s absolutely perfect like social services is saying, that is far from the truth,” said Renee Neubert, grandmother of Nicole’s daughter.

Court documents state that Carmon told police she had six shots of vodka and couldn’t recall where her car was.

The car, a Ford Fusion, was found in a parking lot in Thornton and officers said the vehicle was heavily covered with snow that they couldn’t see inside. When they brushed off the windows they saw the 2-year-old sitting in the car.

The toddler was rushed to the hospital where he was treated for hypothermia and frost bite. Carmon was arrested shortly after.

Carmon waived her right to a preliminary hearing and will likely appear next in court for an arraignment. Family members told CBS4 that there are discussions of a plea agreement.