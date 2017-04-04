Latest Forecast: Spring Storm Brings Rain And Snow Through Tuesday Night

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Snow totals in many neighborhoods around the Denver metro area had reached 3 or 4 inches by mid morning on Tuesday. Other locations has seen only a trace.

The chance for snow will continue through at least noon on Tuesday and will be followed by a chance for rain through the afternoon. Then a a chance for snow showers will return by 6 p.m. and continue through about midnight. Additional accumulation will be minor with most locations around Denver and Boulder seeing no more than 5 or 6 inches of heavy, wet, slushy snow.

In the foothills, a Winter Weather Advisory continues until midnight Tuesday night for 4-10″ inches of total snowfall along the Highway 285 corridor west of Morrison as well as the I-70 corridor west of C-470.

The mountains of Summit County as well as the Winter Park area are also under an advisory through Tuesday night for 6-12 inches of total snowfall. Winter driving conditions are expected in the high country through the day on Tuesday.

Much less moisture will be found on the Eastern Plains and on the Western Slope but extremely heavy snow is expected in the southern mountains including the San Juans and the Sangre de Cristos.

The spring storm responsible for the rain and snow on Tuesday will move east of Colorado by sunrise on Wednesday. High pressure will build in behind the storm allowing for sunny skies and slow warming trend through Friday. But not before a VERY cold morning on Wednesday with teens and 20s for lower elevations (including the metro area!) and single digits for some mountain towns.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.