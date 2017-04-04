TRAFFIC ALERT: WB Lanes of I-70 at Vail Pass closed after 20+ vehicle crash (Full Story)

Investigators Hope Sketch Leads To Indecent Exposure Suspect

April 4, 2017 4:42 PM
Filed Under: Arapahoe County, East Iliff Avenue, High Line Canal, High Line Canal Trail

ARAPHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Investigators have released a composite sketch of a man flashing women on the High Line Canal Trail.

Investigators believe the same man exposed himself to two women within minutes of each other around 6 p.m. Sunday night. They say it happened near East Iliff Avenue on the trail.

highline canal indecent exposure Investigators Hope Sketch Leads To Indecent Exposure Suspect

(credit: Arapahoe County)

He’s described as a white male, 18 to 20 years old, between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-8, 130 pounds with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a dark blue or black sweatshirt and either sweats or blue jeans.

highline canal attack 5vomap frame 826 Investigators Hope Sketch Leads To Indecent Exposure Suspect

(credit: CBS)

It is not known at this time if this is the same suspect from the assault that occurred on Monday, March 27, however, the descriptions are similar.

