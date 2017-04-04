Investigators Hope Sketch Leads To Indecent Exposure Suspect

ARAPHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Investigators have released a composite sketch of a man flashing women on the High Line Canal Trail.

Investigators believe the same man exposed himself to two women within minutes of each other around 6 p.m. Sunday night. They say it happened near East Iliff Avenue on the trail.

He’s described as a white male, 18 to 20 years old, between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-8, 130 pounds with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a dark blue or black sweatshirt and either sweats or blue jeans.

It is not known at this time if this is the same suspect from the assault that occurred on Monday, March 27, however, the descriptions are similar.