GCI Sold To Colorado-Based Liberty Interactive Corp.

April 4, 2017 3:07 PM
Filed Under: Alaska, GCI, GCI Liberty, Liberty Interactive Corp., Ron Duncan

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – An Alaska telecommunications company has been sold.

GCI in an announcement says it has been acquired by Colorado-based Liberty Interactive Corp. The company will be renamed GCI Liberty.

GCI co-founder and chief executive officer Ron Duncan says that as part of a larger company, GCI will be better positioned to serve Alaskans and customers in other states.

The company says GCI will remain a freestanding operation within GCI Liberty and its leadership team and brand will not change.

GCI headquarters will stay in Anchorage.

For each share of GCI stock, shareholders will receive $32.50 in GCI Liberty stock, made up of $27.50 in common stock and $5 in a new preferred stock.

GCI says the sale is subject to regulatory review and is expected to close in 2018.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CHECK YOUR BRACKET
Webcams

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia