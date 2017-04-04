Former Foster Youth Advocates For Adoption Policy

By Libby Smith

DENVER (CBS4) – Schylar Baber speaks passionately about adoption. Recently, he gave a presentation at the Adoption Exchange’s Spotlight conference for foster and adoptive parents and professionals.

“My message today for these guys was the power of resilience,” Baber told CBS4.

Baber has proved his resilience after spending 12 years in the foster care system. From the age of 6, Baber lived in 11 different foster homes, 2 group homes, and 2 residential treatment facilities. He aged out of the system with no plan and no support system.

“I was told that I was a bad kid growing up, so why not be exactly what you were told to be” Baber said.

He found a mentor and future father in his 6th grade music teacher, John Baber.

“I would call him sometimes after home-to-home and say, ‘Hey, I’m alive. How are you?’” Baber said.

After years of believing that he didn’t need anyone and struggling on his own, Baber agreed to be adopted by John. He was 25 years old.

“I needed a human connection. I needed friends and I needed family because if you are alone that’s when we let go,” Baber explained.

Now he shares his story. He’s executive director of Voice for Adoption, an organization based in Washington D.C. that advocates for better adoption policies.

“We fall on our butt. We make mistakes. But I would say non-foster kids are more resilient and bounce. When foster kids fall down, we shatter, we break, we fall through the cracks,” Baber said.

For the first time in his life, he’s enjoying the family he should have had as a child.

“I’m their family and they accepted me in. And they expect me to be a part of that family which means you have to go to family functions even when you’re uncomfortable, you have to call and say, ‘Hello’ occasionally, and if you miss out on a birthday or a holiday, you better be willing to take the wrath for it,” Baber said.

