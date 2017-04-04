TRAFFIC ALERT: WB Lanes of I-70 at Vail Pass closed after 20+ vehicle crash (Full Story)

Driver Sentenced In Deadly Bicycle Crash Of 8-Year-Old

April 4, 2017 4:33 PM
Filed Under: Boulder County, Hit & Run, Kyle Couch, Longmont, Peyton Knowlton

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– The man who struck and killed an 8-year-old girl while she was riding a bicycle was sentenced to 150 days in jail on Tuesday.

Kyle Couch had previously pleaded guilty to careless driving and possessing a fake ID.

Kyle Couch (credit: Boulder County)

Police in Longmont say Couch, then 20, hit and killed the little girl while under the influence of marijuana and alcohol on May 20, 2016.

(credit: GoFundMe)

Peyton Knowlton was riding her bike at 17th and Alpine in Longmont when she was hit.

(credit: CBS)

Couch was sentenced to 150 days in jail and two years probation.

