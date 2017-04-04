Driver Sentenced In Deadly Bicycle Crash Of 8-Year-Old

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– The man who struck and killed an 8-year-old girl while she was riding a bicycle was sentenced to 150 days in jail on Tuesday.
Kyle Couch had previously pleaded guilty to careless driving and possessing a fake ID.
Police in Longmont say Couch, then 20, hit and killed the little girl while under the influence of marijuana and alcohol on May 20, 2016.
Peyton Knowlton was riding her bike at 17th and Alpine in Longmont when she was hit.
Couch was sentenced to 150 days in jail and two years probation.