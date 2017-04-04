Denver’s Newest Music Venue Announces First Performer

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver’s newest music venue will host its first concert this July.

Levitt Pavilion Denver is a nonprofit organization in Denver dedicated to building community through music. The organization put on a series of free concerts last year.

Crews broke ground on the venue at Ruby Hill Park back last September.

The amphitheater will host 30 free concerts this summer. The first will be July 20 with Slim Cessna’s Auto Club.

The new venue will have a capacity of 7,500 and the shows there will be a mix of free and ticketed shows.

Levitt Pavilion Denver also offers many volunteering and sponsorship opportunities.

Additional Information From Levitt Pavilion Denver

When complete in 2017, Levitt Pavilion Denver will feature:

50 free concerts annually with local, regional, national and international acts

• A rich spectrum of music genres: R&B, country, rock, Latin, blues, jazz, children’s and more.

• Relaxed, open lawn setting

• Local food vendors

• State-of-the-art sound and lighting

• Easily accessible location near public transportation and bike paths

• Family-friendly environment

Outside of Levitt Pavilion Denver concert series, the state-of-the-art amphitheater will be available for use by schools, arts organizations, outside promoters and other nonprofits.

Visit the Levitt Pavilion Denver website for much more information on the nonprofit and its mission.