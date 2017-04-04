City Calls For Trump Impeachment Probe

April 4, 2017 9:03 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Impeachment

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — The Massachusetts city of Cambridge has passed a resolution calling for an impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump.

The Cambridge City Council passed the resolution Monday evening by a 7-1 vote. One council member abstained from voting.

The resolution calls on the U.S. House of Representatives to review whether Trump’s many business interests violate the foreign emoluments clause or the domestic emoluments clause of the U.S. Constitution. The clauses prohibit the president from profiting from foreign governments, the federal governor or state governments, other than his salary.

Cambridge voted for Democrat Hillary Clinton in the presidential election.

The city is across the Charles River from Boston, and is home to Harvard University.

