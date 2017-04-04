Rally Held At Capitol For Awareness Of Child Abuse

April 4, 2017 9:33 PM
Filed Under: Child Abuse, Child Abuse Prevention Month, Donna Lynne

DENVER (CBS4) – There was a gathering at the Colorado state Capitol on Tuesday to spread awareness of Child Abuse Prevention Month.

child abuse prevention 6vo 2 Rally Held At Capitol For Awareness Of Child Abuse

(credit: CBS)

Lt. Gov. Donna Lynne kicked off the campaign at the event. Among those joining her was a former foster child who now has three boys of her own.

child abuse prevention 6v678o Rally Held At Capitol For Awareness Of Child Abuse

(credit: CBS)

“Working with kids in foster care gives me the sense of responsibility to show children that they shouldn’t be ashamed. I know sometimes when you go into that situation, you’re embarrassed, and you’re out with your parents and they ask questions. It’s your childhood story and it makes you who you are today,” — said.

child abuse prevention 6v89 Rally Held At Capitol For Awareness Of Child Abuse

(credit: CBS)

Anyone who knows of a child being abused or neglect, the state encourages them to call the special hotline to report it at (844) CO-4-KIDS.

