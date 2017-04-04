Best Places To Picnic In Denver

By Alaina Brandenburger Denver residents love the city’s vast parks system, which contributes to their active outdoor lifestyle. Along with an abundance of active outdoor activities, there are plenty of ways in which to kick back and enjoy nature, including picnicking. Many of Denver’s parks offer picnic tables at which you can enjoy a breezy meal, or simply pack a blanket and a basket and take your lunch on the ground. Take the afternoon off and nosh with friends and family at one of these ideal picnic locations.

Washington Park

701 S. Franklin St.

Denver, CO 80209

(720) 913-0766

www.denvergov.org 701 S. Franklin St.Denver, CO 80209(720) 913-0766 One of Denver’s largest and most frequented parks, Washington Park (or “Wash Park” as it’s known to locals) offers much to do, including picnicking. The parks itself is over 150 acres and includes tennis courts, basketball, a walking and biking loop, two lakes, a boat house, a recreation center and picnic areas. With so many activities, this park is perfect for people watching or hanging out with your friends. If you’re interested in hosting a large group, check with the city about renting one of the designated picnic shelters. Make sure to check out the park rules prior to packing your picnic.

Lookout Mountain

987 Lookout Mountain Road

Golden, CO 80401

(720) 865-0900

www.denvergov.org 987 Lookout Mountain RoadGolden, CO 80401(720) 865-0900 Located a mere 25 minutes from the city, Lookout Mountain park offers stunning views of the metro area and the mountains for you and your party to enjoy while you’re eating. The park features a picnic shelter as well as a half-mile trail and the Buffalo Bill museum. Lookout Mountain is also home to a nature preserve with its own visitor center, allowing visitors to learn more about the area while observing local flora and fauna. It is also a popular launch area for local hang gliders.

Betasso Preserve

Betasso Road

Boulder, CO 80302

(303) 678-6200

www.bouldercounty.org Betasso RoadBoulder, CO 80302(303) 678-6200 Challenging trails, gorgeous scenery and an abundance of nature make this area popular for Boulder residents and visitors. It offers several picnic tables at which you can eat in between hikes as well as a large shelter for bigger parties. The preserve has different trails for biking, equestrian, hiking and more, several of which are dog friendly as long as your pooch is leashed. People of all ages and abilities can enjoy the trails and nature in the Betasso Preserve, and it is a perfect location for an afternoon picnic or a day full of activities. Related: Top Spots For A Picnic In Denver

Ruby Hill Park

1200 W. Florida Ave.

Denver, CO 80223

(720) 913-0700

www.winterparkresort.com 1200 W. Florida Ave.Denver, CO 80223(720) 913-0700 Although Ruby Hill Rail Yard is primarily known for its status as an urban terrain park for snowboarding and other winter sports, it is also a fun place to picnic all year. Its picnic area overlooks the Denver skyline, offering a fun place to relax while the kids enjoy the playground. The park also features a mountain biking area, baseball fields and an amphitheater. With plenty of space, bring your frisbee or a football to toss around, or pack the bikes and let loose on the dirt track.