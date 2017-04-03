Two Colorado Towns Make Top ‘Hidden Beer Gem’ List

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Ahead of National Beer Day, two Colorado towns made the top ten of a “Hidden Beer Gem” list.

Infogroup just posted their top U.S. cities for beer, recognizing both Boulder and Fort Collins, ranked two and four, respectively, as some of the best places for beer in the country.

“To determine the top U.S. cities for beer, Infogroup used its verified business database of more than 15 million records to identify which metro areas, regardless of population, are home to the most beer retailers and breweries, including craft and microbreweries,” Infogroup said in their findings.

So why’d they create the list?

“Using data to determine the top cities for beer is helpful for both consumers and businesses,” said Matt Graves, chief data officer at Infogroup. “Beer lovers can look to this data for recommendations on where to celebrate National Beer Day or plan their next vacation destination.”

Infogroup’s top honors go to Bend, OR, with Asheville, NC coming in third, and Niles-Benton Harbor, MI fifth. Rounding out the top ten are Great Falls, MT, Burlington, VT, Corvallis, OR, Mansfield, OH, and Mount Vernon, WA.

Recently, Denver was also ranked as one of the best beer-drinking cities in the country.

National Beer Day in the United States is celebrated on April 7.

