Tool Theft Suspect Crashes Trying To Get Away From Deputies

MORGAN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A man wanted for stealing $1,000 worth of tools was pulled from a burning vehicle after a pursuit and crash on Interstate 76.

Investigators say the man stole the tools when an off-duty Morgan County Sheriff’s Office deputy spotted him and started to pursue the suspect in Fort Morgan on Sunday evening.

The chase reached speeds of 120 mph in the westbound lanes of the interstate. Eventually the suspect ended up driving the wrong way on I-76. Deputies from Morgan County and troopers from the Colorado State Patrol were involved in the pursuit.

The suspect struck another vehicle head-on while driving the wrong way on I-76. The driver and passenger in that vehicle were injured and rushed to the hospital.

The suspect’s pickup truck burst into flames and an officer pulled him from the burning vehicle. The flames also ignited a grass fire.

The suspect was airlifted to University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora with severe burns and remained in critical condition on Monday afternoon.

Once the suspect is able to be transferred, he will face a variety of charges including attempted murder by extreme indifference.

The suspect has not been identified.