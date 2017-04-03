ROCKIES OPENING DAY: Follow Rockies-Brewers action in the Live Gameview | CBS4 Sports's Season Preview

Tool Theft Suspect Crashes Trying To Get Away From Deputies

April 3, 2017 1:06 PM
Filed Under: Fort Morgan, I-76, Interstate 76, Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A man wanted for stealing $1,000 worth of tools was pulled from a burning vehicle after a pursuit and crash on Interstate 76.

Investigators say the man stole the tools when an off-duty Morgan County Sheriff’s Office deputy spotted him and started to pursue the suspect in Fort Morgan on Sunday evening.

ft morgan pursuit crash 4 morgan cnty so fb Tool Theft Suspect Crashes Trying To Get Away From Deputies

(credit: Morgan County)

The chase reached speeds of 120 mph in the westbound lanes of the interstate. Eventually the suspect ended up driving the wrong way on I-76. Deputies from Morgan County and troopers from the Colorado State Patrol were involved in the pursuit.

The suspect struck another vehicle head-on while driving the wrong way on I-76. The driver and passenger in that vehicle were injured and rushed to the hospital.

ft morgan pursuit crash 1 morgan cnty so fb Tool Theft Suspect Crashes Trying To Get Away From Deputies

(credit: Morgan County)

The suspect’s pickup truck burst into flames and an officer pulled him from the burning vehicle. The flames also ignited a grass fire.

The suspect was airlifted to University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora with severe burns and remained in critical condition on Monday afternoon.

ft morgan pursuit crash 2 morgan cnty so fb files Tool Theft Suspect Crashes Trying To Get Away From Deputies

(credit: Morgan County)

Once the suspect is able to be transferred, he will face a variety of charges including attempted murder by extreme indifference.

The suspect has not been identified.

ft morgan pursuit crash 3 morgan cnty so fb Tool Theft Suspect Crashes Trying To Get Away From Deputies

(credit: Morgan County)

