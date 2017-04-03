Suspect Arrested In Connection With 24 Burglaries

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Lakewood have identified a man they believe is responsible for 24 separate burglaries over the past three months.
Burglary detectives arrested Arthur Angel Lopez for the burglaries that occurred between January and March of this year.
Police believe Lopez, 24, of Longmont, is responsible for committing the burglaries at restaurants, liquor stores and laundromats. Most of the businesses sustained damage from the forced entries which occurred during nighttime hours.
Lopez was already in custody at the Jefferson County Jail on unrelated charges. Police in Lakewood have prepared an arrest warrant, requesting that he be held on suspicion of 24 counts of second-degree burglary.
Additional Information on Lakewood Police:
Anyone who feels they may have information regarding Lopez that would assist detectives is asked to call the Lakewood Police Department at 303-987-7111.