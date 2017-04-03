ROCKIES OPENING DAY: Follow Rockies-Brewers action in the Live Gameview | CBS4 Sports's Season Preview

Suspect Arrested In Connection With 24 Burglaries

April 3, 2017 1:37 PM
Filed Under: Arthur Angel Lopez, Arthur Lopez, Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Lakewood have identified a man they believe is responsible for 24 separate burglaries over the past three months.

Burglary detectives arrested Arthur Angel Lopez for the burglaries that occurred between January and March of this year.

arthur angel lopez from lakewood pd Suspect Arrested In Connection With 24 Burglaries

Arthur Angel Lopez (credit: Lakewood Police)

Police believe Lopez, 24, of Longmont, is responsible for committing the burglaries at restaurants, liquor stores and laundromats. Most of the businesses sustained damage from the forced entries which occurred during nighttime hours.

Lopez was already in custody at the Jefferson County Jail on unrelated charges. Police in Lakewood have prepared an arrest warrant, requesting that he be held on suspicion of 24 counts of second-degree burglary.

Additional Information on Lakewood Police:

Anyone who feels they may have information regarding Lopez that would assist detectives is asked to call the Lakewood Police Department at 303-987-7111.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CHECK YOUR BRACKET
Webcams

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia