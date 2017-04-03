Sheriff’s Office Hilariously Trolls Speed Trap Warning

April 3, 2017 3:28 PM
Filed Under: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – No one can deny deputies in Jefferson County have a sense of humor.

Monday the department posted on Facebook, joking about a sign posted warning motorists about a speed trap…as deputies hide behind it.

“Our Motors deputies are often out looking for speeders and other traffic violators to keep you safe on the roads,” the post reads. “But for some reason they’re not having much luck in this new location in Buffalo Creek.”

It’s a wonder why they’re not having any luck, so the department asked for help in figuring out why.

Well played, JeffCo. Well played.

