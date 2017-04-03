Rockies Win In Debuts Of Black, Holland, Beat Brewers 7-5

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Bud Black won his debut as Colorado manager, and Greg Holland got a save in his first game with the Rockies.

Mark Reynolds homered, had three RBIs and scored the tying run in a two-run seventh following two defensive lapses by Milwaukee, and the Rockies beat the Brewers 7-5 in Monday’s opener.

Milwaukee’s Junior Guerra left his first opening-day start in the big leagues after three innings with a strained right calf, grimacing as he broke out of the batter’s box after laying down a bunt. The right-hander will go on the disabled list.

Tony Wolters scored from third with two outs in the seventh after Jett Bandy threw to second trying to catch Charlie Blackmon stealing. The ball short-hopped second baseman Jonathan Villar and trickled away on the infield dirt, allowing Wolters to go home.

Villar also bobbled a relay throw at second on what could have been an inning-ending double play on a sharp bouncer by Blackmon against Jhan Marinez (0-1), allowing Reynolds to score from third for a 6-5 lead. Pinch-hitter Alexi Amarista added an RBI double in the eighth off Jared Hughes, who signed with the Brewers on Monday.

Carlos Estevez (1-0) pitched a hitless sixth.

Holland, who missed last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, walked Jonathan Villar leading off the ninth, then retired Eric Thames one a lineout to center and Ryan Braun on a game-ending, double-play grounder.

Milwaukee had runners on second and third in the eighth before Adam Ottavino struck out Jett Bandy, Orlando Arcia and pinch-hitter Hernan Perez.

Guerra struck out four and gave up one hit, a two-run homer Reynolds in the second for a 2-0 lead.

Colorado added two more runs in the fourth before the Brewers rallied for five runs in the fifth behind new acquisitions Eric Thames and Travis Shaw. The left-handed hitters were brought in this offseason by general manager David Stearns to balance what had been a predominantly right-handed lineup.

Thames’ two-run double tied the game at 4 and chase starter Jon Gray with no outs. Shaw’s two-out double off Scott Oberg drove home Thames for the 5-4 lead.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: OF David Dahl (rib) and IF Ian Desmond (left hand) were among six players placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday, retroactive to March 30. The other players were: RHPs Jairo Diaz (elbow) and Chad Qualls (forearm), LHP Chris Rusin (oblique) and C Tom Murphy (right forearm).

Brewers: Minor league C Rene Garcia is out of a hospital and after sustaining a concussion in a play at the plate during Saturday’s exhibition against the Chicago White Sox. General manager David Stearns said Garcia was doing well.

UP NEXT

Rockies: LHP Tyler Anderson (5-6, 3.54 ERA in 2016) makes his debut after compiling a 4.08 ERA in six spring training starts. Anderson had a career-high 10 strikeouts in his only start against the Brewers, on Aug. 24.

Brewers: RHP Zach Davies made his first opening-day roster after a solid 2016 campaign. Davies went 11-7 with a 3.98 ERA in 28 starts last year, his first full season in the majors.

– By GENARO C. ARMAS, AP Sports Writer

