Possible Link Between Indecent Exposure, Attack On Popular Trail Investigated

April 3, 2017 4:51 PM
Filed Under: Arapahoe County, Aurora, High Line Canal, High Line Canal Trail

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Investigators are taking a closer look at two indecent exposure cases along the High Line Canal Trail to see if they are related to an attack that left a jogger seriously injured.

Two people called police about 6 p.m. Sunday and reported seeing a flasher on the trail near Iliff.

highline canal attack 5vomap frame 826 Possible Link Between Indecent Exposure, Attack On Popular Trail Investigated

(credit: CBS)

A teenage girl was attacked while jogging on the popular trail about 7 p.m. March 27. She was attacked from behind but escaped. The suspect ran away.

highline canal attack 5pkg transfer Possible Link Between Indecent Exposure, Attack On Popular Trail Investigated

The High Line Canal Trail (credit: CBS)

Police urge anyone who sees anything suspicious on the trail to call 911 immediately.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CHECK YOUR BRACKET
Webcams

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia