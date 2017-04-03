Possible Link Between Indecent Exposure, Attack On Popular Trail Investigated

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Investigators are taking a closer look at two indecent exposure cases along the High Line Canal Trail to see if they are related to an attack that left a jogger seriously injured.
Two people called police about 6 p.m. Sunday and reported seeing a flasher on the trail near Iliff.
A teenage girl was attacked while jogging on the popular trail about 7 p.m. March 27. She was attacked from behind but escaped. The suspect ran away.
Police urge anyone who sees anything suspicious on the trail to call 911 immediately.