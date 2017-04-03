Official Portrait Of The First Lady Released

WASHINGTON (CBS4) – The official photo of First Lady Melania Trump was released Monday.
The portrait was uploaded with her bio to WhiteHouse.gov.
Melania Trump, 46, is the 47th First Lady for 45 Presidents of the United States.
President John Tyler (in office 1841 – 1845) married Julia Gardiner Tyler following the death of his wife Letitia Christian Tyler, the youngest First Lady to pass away in the White House. President Woodrow Wilson was also married twice while in office.
Other presidents were not ever married. Harriet Lane, for instance, acted as the First Lady for her uncle, President James Buchanan, who was a lifelong bachelor.
LINK: The First Ladies
Currently there are five other living First Ladies; Rosalynn Carter, Barbara Bush, Hillary Clinton, Laura Bush, and Michelle Obama.
President Donald Trump’s portrait had previously been posted with his bio.