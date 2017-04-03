ROCKIES OPENING DAY: Follow Rockies-Brewers action in the Live Gameview | CBS4 Sports's Season Preview

Jerry Jones Gives GMs Permission To Pursue Romo

April 3, 2017 1:59 PM
Filed Under: Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Jerry Jones, John Elway, Tony Romo

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – According to the NFL, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has given general managers across the league permission to pursue quarterback Tony Romo.

“This is essentially a preamble to a trade, though it remains unclear if any NFL team will actually offer picks or players in return for a quarterback that Dallas may have to release anyway,” the article states.

Despite John Elway and head coach Vance Joseph saying they’re happy with the Broncos current quarterbacks, speculation remains that the team might make a run at acquiring Romo.

The ball appears to be more in the Texans’s field, though, after they traded Brock Osweiler to the Cleveland Browns, freeing up salary cap space.

Beyond the Texans and the Broncos, a third option for Romo has also recently been speculated: possible retirement.

