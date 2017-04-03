Investigators Close To Solving Cold Case Ask For Help

By Jennifer Brice

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Investigators do not want the 2014 murder of a 38-year old woman to turn into a cold case. They hope someone knows something about the brutal murder, which investigators say they are close to solving.

Sandra Meza was known for her bright, beautiful smile. Her nicknamed was “Smiles” by her family and friends, but her brutal murder only brings pain to people close to her.

Meza was stabbed to death and her body dumped over the edge of Lookout Mountain.

Meza lived with her boyfriend’s mother, Rosario Kern, when she first moved to Colorado from California. She was also known by Sandra Walker, her birth name, and Sandra Mercado.

CBS4 spoke with Kern several years ago after Meza’s body was found. Kern says Meza was a happy person.

“She was making jokes all the time,” says Kern. “I think she was a good person.”

Kern says she ultimately asked Meza to move out because of her smoking and drinking habits.

Investigators say the last place Meza lived was at an apartment complex in Montbello. It was also the last place she was seen alive before her body was discovered in May 2014. At the time, she was working at a taco shop in Aurora.

For the past three years. Detectives have spent hundreds of hours gathering evidence about Meza’s murder but they need more information to tie it all together.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Mark Techmeyer says they need any additional information someone may have about Meza, “Anything about Sandra’s relationships, here or on California, or about behavior of the people that she hung around with.”

Investigators are certain the suspects who killed Meza knew her.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.

Jennifer Brice is a reporter with CBS4 focusing on crime and courts. Follow her on Facebook or on Twitter @CBS4Jenn.