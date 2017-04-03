TRAFFIC ALERT: Foothills crash closes I-70 westbound (Full Story)

April 3, 2017 8:48 AM
GENESEE, Colo.

GENESEE, Colo. (CBS4) – A crash involving several vehicles caused major traffic backups on Interstate 70 in the foothills on Monday morning.

crash Foothills Crash Closes I 70 Westbound

(credit: CDOT)

Highway officials closed the interstate’s westbound lanes at Lookout Mountain after the crash, which took place just after 7 a.m. at the Genesee exit.

I-70’s eastbound lanes were also affected. One lane was closed and there were big backups.

So far it’s not clear how many people may have been hurt, but at one point there were four ambulances at the scene of the crash.

Some fuel also spilled out on the highway, and a cleanup effort is underway.

Drivers are encouraged to use Highway 40 or Highway 6 through Clear Creek Canyon as alternative routes. Detours are in place.

