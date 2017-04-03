Vote On Colorado Pot Clubs Delayed

April 3, 2017 3:30 PM
Filed Under: American Cancer Society, Clean Indoor Act, Colorado House of Representatives, Marijuana Legalization, R.J. Ours, Senate Bill 184

DENVER (CBS4) – State lawmakers have delayed a vote on a plan to create social clubs for marijuana consumption until Friday.

The House of Representatives moved it off its agenda on Monday.

pot clubs 6pkg tran7sfer Vote On Colorado Pot Clubs Delayed

(credit: CBS)

The bill’s sponsor says the idea is to give people a place where they consume marijuana together — legally — in order to keep them from smoking in parks and other public places.

People would have to be 21 to enter and the clubs would sell only snacks. There would also be no alcohol sold.

RELATED STORIES: Marijuana Legalization Story Archive

Opponents say the bill could violate the Clean Indoor Act.

“Colorado communities have been strengthening, not weakening their smoke-free protections by expanding the locations covered and by prohibiting the use of marijuana and e-cigarettes in all their in all their covered locations,” R.J. Ours with the American Cancer Society said. “Senate Bill 184 now seeks to reverse that trend by increasing places where indoor marijuana smoking occurs.”

Opponents say the issue is about exposing people to second hand smoke.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CHECK YOUR BRACKET
Webcams
Send A News Tip

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia