Little Girl Found In SUV Involved In Officer-Involved Shooting

By Melissa Garcia

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A man is in serious condition after he was shot by a police officer during an attempted arrest Saturday in Aurora.

Officers had been conducting surveillance on the man since the morning. Police said that he was wanted for aggravated motor vehicle theft.

When officers tried to take the suspect into custody outside of the S Mart convenience store on Sable Boulevard just north of East Colfax Avenue, the suspect allegedly drove off.

Around 2:30 p.m., an officer shot the suspect, whose SUV ended up in a ditch just feet away from the convenience store.

Residents in the area heard several gunshots.

One neighbor, who did not want to be identified, said that he saw the injured suspect crawl out of the SUV and away from the vehicle.

An underage girl was also inside the SUV, who was uninjured. Her relationship to the suspect was not known.

An ambulance rushed the suspect to an area hospital in serious condition.

Police were not able to say whether he was armed at the time he was shot, but said that the man was known to be dangerous.

“The party was known to be armed and dangerous. During the course of the surveillance, our officers did receive information that the suspect was at the area of 1500 Colfax Avenue, where they attempted to make an arrest. During that, the suspect did flee, and the vehicle he was in did end up in a ditch. Shots were fired and the suspect was hit,” explained Diana Cooley, a spokeswoman for the Aurora Police Department.

No officers were injured.

Melissa Garcia has been reporting for CBS4 News since March 2014. Find her bio here, follow her on Twitter @MelissaGarciaTV, or send your story idea to mkgarcia@cbs.com.

Cooley said that the suspect would face additional charges.