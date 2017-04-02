Nuggets Recall G Beasley From Skyforce

April 2, 2017 2:20 PM
DENVER (The Sports Xchange) The Denver Nuggets recalled rookie guard Malik Beasley from the Sioux Falls Skyforce of the NBA Development League on Sunday.

In his latest D-League stint, the 6-foot-5, 196-pound Beasley appeared in four games for the Skyforce and averaged 23.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 32.0 minutes per contest. He scored a D-League career-high 32 points to go with a career-high 19 rebounds and seven assists against the Oklahoma City Blue on Thursday.

Malik Beasley #25 of the Denver Nuggets shoots over Terrence Jones #9 of the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center on October 26, 2016 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Denver won the game 107-102.(Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Overall in the D-League, Beasley owns averages of 18.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.10 steals in 31.1 minutes in 16 games for the Skyforce.

Beasley, a first-round draft pick (19th overall) in 2016 out of Florida State, has appeared in 19 games for the Nuggets, averaging 2.6 points and 4.7 minutes.

He was expected to be available for Denver’s game Sunday night at Miami.

