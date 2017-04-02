Protesters Say Neil Gorsuch Doesn’t Represent Colorado Values

DENVER (CBS4) – Dozens of people in Denver delivered a message at Civic Center Park Saturday against U.S. Supreme Court judge nominee Neil Gorsuch.

The rally was one of several across the country.

Protesters are calling on Sens. Michael Bennet and Cory Gardner to oppose the confirmation of Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.

“I know Neil Gorsuch does not represent Colorado values. Here’s my question for you and all those who are concerned about that. Where did Elena Kagan grow up? Where did Ruth Bader grow up? Where did Chief John Roberts grow up? You don’t know. They don’t work on behalf of their state,” said Dr. Catherine Amato, retired public policy professor.

Democrats are expected to filibuster on Monday. If so, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell could trigger the so-called “nuclear option” and end the use of the filibuster on Supreme Court nominees.