Man Cited For Touching Tiger At Denver Zoo

DENVER (CBS4) – A man was cited after he allegedly jumped at and touched a tiger at the Denver Zoo.

The Denver Police Department posted about it to Facebook, saying that “officers were dispatched to the Denver Zoo on a report of a disturbance.”

When the officers arrived, they learned that zoo security had already detained 34-year-old Matthew Swearingen for jumping into the lion exhibit.

A spokesperson with the Denver Zoo says that it actually happened at their new tiger enclosure, “The Edge,” not the lions as reported by the police.

According to Denver Police, Swearingen actually made contact with one of the animals.

Denver Zoo Statement:

On March 18, a man climbed a public barrier fence, from the public pathway, of Denver Zoo’s new tiger exhibit, The Edge, and jumped to touch a sleeping tiger in the overhead catwalk. The individual never accessed the exhibit and neither he, nor the tiger, were harmed. The individual was removed by the Denver Police Department and charged with trespassing.

The safety of Denver Zoo’s guests, animals and staff is our top priority and we take these matters very seriously. Clearly identifiable barriers, including signage and fencing, are in place throughout the Zoo and our safety officers are onsite 24 hours a day. In light of this incident, Denver Zoo is currently evaluating this area to determine if anything additional needs to be done to discourage this illegal behavior from happening again.

Trespassing into an exhibit area is a punishable crime under Denver City ordinance and law enforcement is contacted immediately should it occur.